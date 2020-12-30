Hotels embrace contactless tech with DIY menus

Hotels started offering quick getaways, staycations and bizcations to drive holidays. Accor-owned ibis and Novotel chain of hotels and Bird Group’s luxury hospitality brand Roseate Hotels & Resorts started pitching their properties as co-working spaces. “We moved quickly and tapped into the changing customer needs by and developed new products. The company also launched wellness offers to tap into the new need of digital detox," said a spokesperson from IHCL which runs the Taj group of hotels.