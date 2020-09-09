Hotels expected to see only 30% occupancy till early next year: Report

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), representing more than 1,700 inbound tour operators, said the lockdown has had a cascading impact on the tourism with millions associated directly or indirectly with tourism losing their livelihood. "We have lost trained employees who have worked with us for years together and tomorrow when we revive it will be difficult to find replacement of these employees. We expect government to consider our plight and give us some relief," said IATO's president Pronab Sarkar.