NEW DELHI: After hospitality industry association Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India's appeal, a committee of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has written to the Delhi government to revoke the order asking five major hotels in the city to be converted into makeshift hospitals for covid-19 patients.

In a letter dated 3 June, the national tourism committee of CII expressed surprise as the identified hotels received no intimation notice, or neither any inspection was carried out before the issuance of the order.

The committee appealed to reconsider this decision as hotels are neither designed or equipped to deal with cases of this nature where ailing patients would need careful supervision in a sanitized environment.

"Neither the hotel or the staff are equipped to the task of dealing with such patients apart from the stigma attached to such a place as people would refrain from using such hotel facilities in the future causing irreparable damage to its future potential," said Dipak Haksar, advisor, CII national committee on tourism and hospitality in the letter.

The committee has further highlighted key challenges on why hotels are not a viable option as a covid-19 makeshift hospital. Since most hotels are carpeted they cannot be sanitised frequently as per the hospital protocols leading to the risk of disease spread.

It pointed out difficulty in setting up dedicated nursing stations strategically located to cater to patients who require immediate help. Besides, right size elevators, hospital beds and supporting broader care like oxygen support in the rooms and absence of proper medical garbage disposal system are major issues.

Another concern is that hotels are not designed for direct room exhaust potential to accommodate negative pressure and HEPA filtering. This can further spread the disease to the patients in the other room.

"The purpose of managing and providing critical care to covid-19 patients will be best served by containing them in specially designed sites including stadiums and exhibition halls where pooled resources can provide the necessary care to meet the requirements of this epidemic," Hakshar suggested.

The order, released on 29 May, asked five major hotels including ITC Ltd’s Hotel Sheraton, Hotel Crowne Plaza, Hotel Surya, Hotel Siddharth and Hotel Jivitesh to be converted into makeshift hospitals for patients of the deadly respiratory disease, and each of the hotels has been attached to a covid-designated private hospital.

The hospitality industry, which is estimated to be incurring loss of almost ₹5 lakh crores and job losses of around 3 crore, has supplemented governments' efforts by offering hotels as ‘quarantine facility’, hosting doctors and health care workers, and providing food to the needy throughout this period.

Although the recent MHA guidelines have allowed hotels to go for a graded opening from 8 June, the onus is on state governments to allow hotels to operate depending on the veracity of virus infection in a particular locality.

