Hotels offer co-working space to tide over losses

NEW DELHI: Mid-scale, economy to luxury hotel chains such as ibis, Novotel, Sarovar and Roseate New Delhi among others have ventured into co-working space offering corporates and startups safe and cost effective office space while opening up an alternative revenue stream to tide over heavy losses inflicted by the ongoing pandemic.

Ensuring high standard hygiene and safety measures, these hotels have created co-working space with wi-fi, 24/7 beverage and food options and on-the-go office facilities like printing and scanning.

Experts believe that unlike a regular co-working space which is relatively small and often cluttered, a hotel has an option to convert a big space like a banquet hall into a co-working space where social distancing can be effectively maintained. However, the demand might not be high at least in the coming months.

"It is absolutely essential for hotels to diversify their income sources given most of the corporate travel has been negligible and events have moved to digital platforms. Having said that, the demand for co-working spaces is likely to pick up only when Coronavirus infection curve flattens sometime by December," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd.

French hospitality firm Accor-owned ibis and Novotel chain of hotels are offering co-working spaces with flexi rentals ranging from 3 to 11 months across various locations in the country.

Kerrie Hannaford, vice-president, commercial, Accor Asia and South Asia said that 'Work from hotel’ gives a complete change from the monotonous working from home schedule with additional benefits of being in a hotel. It is a new environment; one can work individually or in smaller groups with the team.

"Gradually, as hotels will take time to see footfalls for vacations, ‘Work from hotel’ is another avenue for us to generate revenues," he added.

Without divulging details, Sarovar Hotels also said that they are in the initial stages of venturing into co-working space.

Meanwhile, Bird Group's luxury hospitality brand Roseate Hotels & Resorts said that it is expanding its Upstage Club - a premium co-working club at Roseate House Aerocity unveiled in December last year. The Club has meeting spaces and capsules with exclusive access to the 4K cinema and auditorium.

"With the overwhelming response from some very successful chief experience officers (CXOs) and business heads at Aerocity Upstage Club, we are now unveiling a new co-working space at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi which will be an addition to our brand’s co-working space portfolio by end of July with the same state of art infrastructure facilities," said Kush Kapoor, chief executive at Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, has multiple state of the art business centre rooms which are available for guests and companies to reserve, said Taljinder Singh, senior vice-president – SeleQtions and Mumbai Hotels IHCL. "In the current global scenario, this provides guests an access to exclusive working spaces with heightened safety and sanitization protocols to conduct their business in. This convenience is available in our hotels across cities," said Singh.

