Hotels on a high as travel rebounds

In terms of cities that performed well, Delhi had the best revenue per available room performance in the 11 months of the year, versus the same period in 2022. The city outdid itself by 57% because of return of business in the form of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) events, as well as in-bound and corporate travel. Following the capital was Hyderabad at 43% RevPAR. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai hovered well above the 2022 range, registering an increase of RevPAR between 33% and 39%. Demand in these cities is largely driven by domestic travellers from the corporate sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}