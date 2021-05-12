Avantika and Shrey Malik checked into a hotel, taking a 14-day package after three families on their Gurugram apartment floor tested positive for covid-19.

“We were scared about contracting the infection having been surrounded by positive cases. Even if I stay at home, my husband will have to step out, take the lift and use the common space for essentials. This time, the severity of the infection is also high so we chose to spend some time away," said Avantika Malik.

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people have started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they don’t have adequate infrastructure for home isolation. An overwhelmed healthcare system and shortage of life-saving drugs and oxygen are further adding to the anxiety.

For 39-year-old Delhi tech professional Devijit Acharya, self-isolation became a necessity after he helped a friend deal with covid. Acharya, who lives with his mother and wife in Delhi, visited a covid hospital located in Indirapuram. He chose to self-isolate for six days at a hotel after signing a self-declaration form. He said the crumbling health infrastructure in the city fuelled his fears.

“I helped a friend whose wife had passed away and as a precautionary measure, decided to self-quarantine. Since I have a senior citizen living with me, staying at home wasn’t a safe option," Acharya said.

Many such instances have prompted hotels across segments to offer self-isolation packages. Most of these hotels require guests to submit a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of check-in for a stay that can range from five to 30 days. But some hotels only need a self-declaration form.

Typical packages include all meals, tea and coffee, wifi, laundry and other services. Hospitality chains like Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Pride Hotels and Lord Hotels and Resorts along with ITDC’s The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, are offering these services in several cities.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd-owned The Ashok and Hotel Samrat in New Delhi have launched self-isolation packages at ₹4,999 per night per single occupancy for a minimum of five nights.

“We’ve started getting queries for stays of up to 14 days in the last few weeks. Guests either wanted to be away from families who were tested positive, or they themselves could have been a potential risk. However, we are not looking at doing big revenue numbers through this," said Vijay Dutt, general manager, The Ashok.

“Given the sensitivity of the current situation, we are also customizing these packages in case a guest requires the stay to be shorter than seven days. We are also offering immunity boosting food menu along with kadha twice a day along with an option to teleconsult with a wellness coach in case one is stressed," said Vikas Suri, senior associate vice president, Lords Hotel’s and Resorts.

