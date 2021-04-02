NEW DELHI: Hospitality chains across segments have stepped up safety and hygiene measures as country is witnessing fresh wave of coronavirus infections. With many undertaking long-delayed holidays at popular destinations such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Goa, hotels have been witnessing higher occupancies. But this has led to increased risk of the disease spreading.

"Hotels are in vicious cycle of dealing with the rush (at least in select destinations) and keeping the guests safe," said Dilip Datwani, spokesperson, Hotels and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRWAI). "It's high time hotels take hygiene and distancing protocols seriously. Following strict norms is the only option left or they will have to shut business given that the industry has received no relief from the government."

Datwani said shutting down properties can save owners' costs (taxes/salaries) but reopening would be a major challenge.

Hospitality firms such as Hyatt, InterGlobe, and Oyo Hotels said they have stepped up hygiene and safety efforts to keep guests and staff safe. These measures include strictly adhering to contactless check-ins, capping the number of guests at common areas, serving buffet on individual tables to upgrading ventilation systems at properties.

Dhruva Rathore, vice president real estate & development – India, Hyatt, said the hotel chain is observing social distancing protocols in all restaurants and public spaces inside the hotels.

"Guests are not close to each other when it comes to tables at the restaurant. For instance, we have on-table buffet service where food is being served at individual tables rather guests having to walk to buffet counters. There are similar initiatives being taken at the food & beverage side adopting more digital tools to keep human contact minimal," he added.

Hyatt also deploys hygiene and wellbeing leaders at each property to ensure that hygiene and safety measures are being followed.

InterGlobe Hotels, which runs the Ibis brand in the country, said even though there is a surge in cases, their hotels are ready with safety measures which were introduced last year. "Our hotels are managing the footfalls through our contactless check-in and buffet service and well-maintained and upgraded ventilated system," said JB Singh Singh, President & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels. "The amount of efforts and planning done by our hotels to regularly sanitize the public areas and rooms after every check-out and a constant review of the safety measures have been well appreciated by the guests and with over 55% occupancy."

Meanwhile, budget hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes said it has been undertaking initiatives such as Sanitised Stays and Sanitised Before Your Eyes to ensure that high touch-points or surfaces are sanitised in real-time in front of the guests. Health screening on entry, accessibility of safety gear for staff and guests alike, in addition to deep cleaning SOPs are also being followed across our properties.

To reduce human interactions between guests and on-ground staff, the chain has launched Contactless Check-ins and chatbot Yo! Help to support guests with queries right from the pre-booking to the post-booking period.

"At this juncture, hotels can limit the spread of the virus by doing their part, which requires following the necessary government guidelines as well as digitizing the ecosystem to enable social distancing throughout the customer journey," said OYO spokesperson.

