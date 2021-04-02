Hotels step up safety efforts as coronavirus infections flare up

InterGlobe Hotels, which runs the Ibis brand in the country, said even though there is a surge in cases, their hotels are ready with safety measures which were introduced last year. "Our hotels are managing the footfalls through our contactless check-in and buffet service and well-maintained and upgraded ventilated system," said JB Singh Singh, President & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels. "The amount of efforts and planning done by our hotels to regularly sanitize the public areas and rooms after every check-out and a constant review of the safety measures have been well appreciated by the guests and with over 55% occupancy."