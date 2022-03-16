Hotels, travel bookings surge as Holi weekend approaches

With Holi falling on Friday this year, holiday-makers are looking to extend celebrations by taking leave either before or after the festival to make the best use of the extended weekend, said Daniel D’Souza, president and country head-holidays, SOTC Travel. “We are witnessing strong demand from millennials/young professionals, groups of friends, couples and multi-generational families," D’Souza said, adding that SOTC’s bookings this weekend are 1.5 times more than that of other weekends in March.