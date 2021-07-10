Hotels vacated at Puri ahead of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra on Monday

Optical shops, medicine outlets and the shops dealing with medical equipment will remain open in other areas of the town during the curfew period, while all activities are banned in the three-kilometre stretch of the Grand Road connecting the 12th century shrine and the Sri Gundicha Temple, the destination of the chariots. The Special Relief Commissioner has relaxed weekend shutdown norms for Puri town on Saturday in order to make people undertake essential shopping for two days.

