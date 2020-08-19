Hotels, weekly markets to open in Delhi

Hotels have been allowed to re-open in Delhi, while weekly markets will be allowed to open on a trial basis in the nation’s capital.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday.

Gymnasiums though will continue to remain closed.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt had on 6 August sent a proposal to Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal for the reopening of hotels and re-opening of weekly markets on a trial basis in Delhi.

That was a week after the LG rejected the government’s proposal to allow opening of hotels, gyms and weekly markets under unlock-3.

Currently there are 11,068 cases in Delhi according to the latest data, with 1,146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours and 1,372 more testing positive. With 12 more deaths in the capital the total toll stands at 4,226.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via