Hotter than expected....: PM Modi reviews preparedness for heat wave during 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed upon the awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals while also highlighted on the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season as the forecast suggests above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country from April to June. This also coincides with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.