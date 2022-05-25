Hours after launch, e-bus breaks down in Delhi due to high temperature

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Just a few hours after being flagged off from Indraprastha Depot, a new electric bus broke down after the temperature of the vehicle rose beyond the specified limit. It was one of the 150 electric buses launched by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday
NEW DELHI :Just a few hours after being flagged off from Indraprastha Depot, a new electric bus broke down after the temperature of the vehicle rose beyond the specified limit. It was one of the 150 electric buses launched by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.
"Electric Bus no. 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended the bus and put it on road within two hours," DTC Twitted.
Bus number DL 516G D2610, which was from Rohini Depot Sector 37, broke down around 4 pm on the day of launch, Delhi Transport Corporation Karamchari Union said.
During the flagging off ceremony, Kejriwal announced that the national capital will have 2,000 more such buses by next year. He said his government is planning to spend ₹1,862 crores on procuring electric buses over the next 10 years.
This launch has marked the beginning of a new era in the transport sector, ushering in the age of more and more electric buses on Delhi's roads and curb pollution on a large scale, the chief minister had said.
Another 150 new electric buses will be added to the DTC fleet next month, the chief minister said.
The induction of 150 electric buses equipped with state-of-art features, including CCTV cameras, panic button and GPS, into the DTC's fleet on Tuesday has come after almost 11 years when the public transporter procured buses on such a large number.
The induction of 150 electric buses equipped with state-of-art features, including CCTV cameras, panic button and GPS, into the DTC's fleet on Tuesday has come after almost 11 years when the public transporter procured buses on such a large number.