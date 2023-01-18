Hours after quitting Congress, Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP

Hours after quitting Congress, Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP2 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Punjab Congress leader and former state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Manpreet Singh Badal, a prominent Congress leader and former state finance minister in Punjab, announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move came as a surprise to many, as Badal had been a key member of the Congress party for several years.
The decision was made official at the BJP headquarters in the presence of several high-ranking leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
In his resignation letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Badal cited his growing disillusionment with the party as the reason for his decision to leave. He wrote that he had devoted every ounce of energy to every office he had held, both in the party and in government, and thanked Gandhi for the opportunities he had been given.
However, he went on to say that given the "prevalent culture within the party and the defiant desire in the present course," he no longer wished to be a part of the Indian National Congress.
Badal also mentioned that seven years ago, he had merged the People's Party of Punjab with the Congress party, in the hope of being integrated into an organization with a rich history that would allow him to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of his ability.
However, he said that his initial enthusiasm had gradually given way to disappointment and disillusionment. It is speculated that Manpreet Badal's political move is a result of the internal conflict and infighting that has been going on in the Congress party.
Badal said, "Seven years ago, I merged the People's Party of Punjab with your party. I did so with immense hope and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history that would allow me to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of my ability."
"Initial enthusiasm gradually gave way to disappointing disillusionment," he added.
