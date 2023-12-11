comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.05 0.66%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,017.05 0.6%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650.75 -0.14%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 997.45 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614.35 0.06%
Business News/ News / India/  Hours before apex court ruled on Article 370, Kapil Sibal dropped a hint on the verdict, says 'some battles..'
Back Back

Hours before apex court ruled on Article 370, Kapil Sibal dropped a hint on the verdict, says 'some battles..'

 Livemint

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the centre's decision to scrap Article 370. Hours before the SC verdict in the matter, former Rajya Sabha member, Kapil Sibal dropped a hint on the verdict in his social media post

Hours before the announcement of Supreme Court on Article 370, former RS member made an X post on MondayPremium
Hours before the announcement of Supreme Court on Article 370, former RS member made an X post on Monday

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the union government's 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir conferred to it under Article 370. The apex court had pointed out that Article 370 is a “temporary provision".

A lot of politicians and activists, opposing the centre's move to scrap Article-370, were waiting for SC's verdict in the matter with hopes. However, the five-judge bench, not only upheld the decision, but acknowledged the ‘temporary’ status of the Article 370. The apex court also asked the government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024.

Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates

Hours before the judgement, lawyer and former parliamentarian Kapil Sibal had given a hint of the apex court's decision in the matter. In his social media post he said that “some battles are fought to be lost."

“Courts Some battles are fought to be lost. For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know. The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come. History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions," said Sibal in his post on X.

The decision was hailed by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders. On the other hand, many politicians from Kashmir expressed their disappointment with the decision and looked forward to the SC's order to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir next year.

"We have held that Article 370 is a temporary provision on a reading of the historical context in which it was included," said the CJI, who wrote the judgment for himself and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

He said Article 370 was introduced to serve two purposes, including the transitional purpose to provide for an interim arrangement until the Constituent Assembly of the state was formed and could take a decision on the legislative competence of the Union on matters other than the ones stipulated in the Instrument of Accession and ratify the Constitution.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 04:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App