Hours before apex court ruled on Article 370, Kapil Sibal dropped a hint on the verdict, says 'some battles..'
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the centre's decision to scrap Article 370. Hours before the SC verdict in the matter, former Rajya Sabha member, Kapil Sibal dropped a hint on the verdict in his social media post
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the union government's 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir conferred to it under Article 370. The apex court had pointed out that Article 370 is a “temporary provision".
The decision was hailed by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders. On the other hand, many politicians from Kashmir expressed their disappointment with the decision and looked forward to the SC's order to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir next year.
"We have held that Article 370 is a temporary provision on a reading of the historical context in which it was included," said the CJI, who wrote the judgment for himself and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
He said Article 370 was introduced to serve two purposes, including the transitional purpose to provide for an interim arrangement until the Constituent Assembly of the state was formed and could take a decision on the legislative competence of the Union on matters other than the ones stipulated in the Instrument of Accession and ratify the Constitution.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.