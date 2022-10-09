House collapses at Delhi's Lahori Gate, many feared trapped1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 09:52 PM IST
- A house collapsed near Lahori gate of Delhi, rescue operations are underway with five people rescued so far by the Delhi fire services
Listen to this article
A house collapsed near the Lahori Gate area of Delhi and several people are feared trapped in the incident. The Delhi fire services are leading the rescue operation with five tenders on the spot. So far, five people have been rescued and were shifted to the hospital.