A house collapsed near the Lahori Gate area of Delhi and several people are feared trapped in the incident. The Delhi fire services are leading the rescue operation with five tenders on the spot. So far, five people have been rescued and were shifted to the hospital.

The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate around 7:30 PM. The fire officials suspect three-four more persons to be trapped inside the debris and efforts are on to pull out them alive.

The National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) also reached the spot to help with the rescue operations.

The house collapse came amid the city saw second-highest 24-hour rainfall in October since 2007. Delhi received 74 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, short of 87.9 mm received last year on 18 October.

The rain also helped the city with a better air quality index with the AQI score hovering around 48-50 during the day.

According to the weather department, the difference in temperature between Friday's minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and Saturday's maximum (23.4 degrees Celsius) was 2.6 degrees Celsius, the smallest since 1969.

The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which left the city on September 29 after pouring 516.9 mm of rain against a normal of 653.6 mm, according to the IMD.

The weather department informed that the interaction of a western disturbance in the mid and upper air with a deep easterly wind trough at a lower level caused the post-monsoon rain in the Delhi-NCR region.