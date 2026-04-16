House maintains silence; Om Birla pays tribute to Asha Bhosle in Parliament session: Check complete speech today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to the Late Asha Bhosle in the Parliament session today. The three-day special session started on 16 April. Here’s Om Birla’s complete tribute to the music legend.

“Honourable members, it is with profound sorrow that I inform the House about the demise of the renowned playback singer, Smt. Asha Bhosle ji.

Smt. Asha Bhosle was one of the most versatile and popular voices in Indian music. For more than seven decades, she made an outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and music.

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During her uniquely illustrious career, Smt. Asha Bhosle sang songs in various Indian and foreign languages, which earned her immense popularity and admiration in India and abroad.

In recognition of her exceptional contribution, she was honoured in 2008 with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, and in 2012 with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the film world. In addition to this, she was also honoured with several national and international awards.

Smt. Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on 12 April 2026 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

This House expresses deep sorrow over the demise of our three departed colleagues and Smt. Asha Bhosle and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The House will now remain silent in honour of the departed souls.”

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All the members of the House then stood and observed silence before the Parliament began its official proceedings. During his tribute, Birla also paid tribute to Harinarayan Rajbhar. The former BJP MP from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency also passed away on 12 April.

Special Parliament session The special three-day Parliament session from 16-18 April focuses on a major set of laws linked to women’s reservation. It’ll also debate on redrawing India’s electoral map. On 16 April, the government plans to introduce three key bills in the Lok Sabha.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to allow delimitation using 2011 Census data. The Delimitation Bill, 2026, proposes a fresh exercise and may increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 850.

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The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill aims to align seat allocation and extend women’s reservation to Union Territories with assemblies. The main goal is to implement 33% reservation for women before the 2029 elections. Around 273 to 283 seats could be reserved.

However, opposition parties fear southern states may lose representation. The bills need a two-thirds majority to pass. Protests are expected.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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