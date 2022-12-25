In a video of the incident, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face and keeps attacking the victim even after she faints. The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, an official had said earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}