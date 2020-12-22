NEW DELHI : A key report by the parliamentary panel on home affairs has put the focus back on the plight of migrant workers and has recommended putting in place a ‘tracking and monitoring mechanism’ for their movement to ensure better relief disbursement. Terming migrant workers as one of the ‘worst affected’ during the national lockdown imposed earlier this year to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic, the panel has also called for the need to allow inter-state operability of ration cards until One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan gets implemented.

The recommendations of the parliamentary panel come in the backdrop of the Union government’s estimate of over one crore migrant workers returning to their home states between March and June this year. The parliamentary panel’s report has highlighted the need for better mapping of movement of migrant workers and a national database at the earliest to ensure that the gaps in delivery systems are plugged.

Taking note of the Centre’s move to provide additional food grain for distribution under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS), the panel report said that “the absence of tracking and monitoring mechanisms" is challenging for both central and state governments to track the intra and inter-state movement of the migrant workers and distribute adequate quantities of food grains from PDS shops on time.

“The Committee recommends that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) should coordinate with the concerned central ministries and the governments of states/union territories (UTs) and create a tracking and monitoring mechanism linking all the states/UTs so that the movement of migrant workers can be tracked on a real-time basis and states can off take the required rations/ supplies from the Central Board, FCI (Food Corporation of India) godowns accordingly, without any delay," the panel said in its recommendations.

The report, which is titled “Management of covid-19 Pandemic and related issues", was submitted by panel chief and senior Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma to Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday. The report also talks about how a national database of migrant workers will help provide for food, shelter and other basic facilities during pandemics like covid-19.

In September this year, the labour ministry in a written reply in Parliament said that the government is creating a national database of the unorganized workforce, including migrant labourers, and will seed their profiles with the 12-digit Aadhaar number to provide them social security coverage. The move is considered first of its kind of database to help map informal workers and assist them in.

“The migrant labourers, factory workers, daily wage earners were the worst affected…Government should ensure a decent minimum wage, food security and safe living conditions to all the workers employed in both the formal and informal sector by including them in health services, cash transfer and other social programmes," the report added.

Detailing about the national database, the parliamentary panel has in effect batted for doubling it up as a skill mapping exercise. In its recommendations, the panel has said that the national database could include details about the source and destination of migrant workers, earlier employment details and nature of their skills to help in skill development and planning for an emergency situation.

The parliamentary panel’s report has also said that any vaccine against covid-19 should be granted emergency use authorisation only after proper consideration and conducting its trials on a sufficient sample size, called for comprehensive public health Act and more allocation to strengthen public health systems.

