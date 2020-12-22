NEW DELHI : A key report by the parliamentary panel on home affairs has put the focus back on the plight of migrant workers and has recommended putting in place a ‘tracking and monitoring mechanism’ for their movement to ensure better relief disbursement. Terming migrant workers as one of the ‘worst affected’ during the national lockdown imposed earlier this year to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic, the panel has also called for the need to allow inter-state operability of ration cards until One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan gets implemented.