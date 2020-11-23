House panel points at need for laws to fight bio-terrorism

It also has pitched for instituting robust bio-repositories for high-risk emerging/ reemerging infectious pathogens, strengthening disease surveillance, training and capacity building for management of public health emergencies arising from use of bio-weapons and strengthening research and surveillance activities related to development of diagnostics vaccines and drugs. “The adverse effects of covid-19 pandemic have taught the lesson on the importance of controlling biological agents and the need of strategic partnerships among different nations. The committee, therefore, feels that the present time is the most appropriate for the government to formulate effective laws to counter bio-terrorism," the committee said in its report.