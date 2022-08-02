House panel suggests amendment in tariff policy for affordable electricity

The panel said the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses in the country is still about 21% which needs to be brought down in a time-bound manner and the benefit accrued thereon should be passed on to the consumers
NEW DELHI :The parliamentary standing committee on energy has recommended amendments to the current tariff policy to ensure affordable electricity and bring down the generation cost.
In its 26th report presented to the Lok Sabha, the panel said that although the government has achieved electricity for all under the Tariff Policy 2016, it is yet to ensure affordable tariffs.
“The government should suitably amend the present Tariff Policy not only to enable it to cater to the needs of the changed scenario but also to achieve its unaccomplished goals particularly in connection with the efficiency to ensure affordable tariff, rationalization to bring down the generation cost and financial viability in the distribution sector," the committee chaired by member of parliament Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in its report.
It noted that the country has a total installed capacity of 3,88,848 MW, whereas, the peak demand so far has been about 2,00,000 MW. The plant load factor (PLF) of coal & lignite based power plants in the country during the year was 53.37%. The under-utilization of such power plants leads to the payment of fixed cost by the discoms which is ultimately passed on to the end consumers, the committee said.
It added that the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses in the country is still about 21% which needs to be brought down in a time-bound manner and the benefit accrued thereon should be passed on to the consumers in the form of lower tariff.
The committee said that it hoped that on the front of ‘environment for a sustainable future’, there have been sincere efforts by the central government by focusing on installation of more and more renewable energy and committing a target of 500 GW by the year 2030.
However, noting that coal-based thermal power is the mainstay of the power sector in the country and will remain so at least during the present decade, the parliamentary panel suggested maximum utilization of coal-based thermal plants with in the country by restricting their emission by various interventions including the use of carbon capture technology.
The source and supply of coal to the power plants also needs further rationalization to bring down the generation cost, according to the panel.
“The committee is of the view that much has been done by the government for ‘ease of doing business’ to attract investments and to ensure financial viability, nonetheless, the issue of financial viability in the distribution sector still persists," the report said, adding that the total loss of distribution utilities for the year 2019-20 stood at ₹74,914 crore.
Their revenue gap without the UDAY grant and regulatory income was ₹0.60/kWh during 2018-19, it said.
The panel also noted that the current power tariff structure is very complex and varied and requires rationalization of various key components of power tariff.
Noting that a uniform tariff across the country at present or in one go would be difficult given that electricity is a concurrent subject, the report said that the union power power ministry should take concrete steps in the direction of rationalization of tariff structure.
“The central government should undertake comprehensive discussions with the state governments to address their concerns in this regard so that this desired goal is achieved at some point without pitfalls."
