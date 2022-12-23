House panel suggests Coal India to explore acquisition of overseas coal blocks

Noting that at present the state-run coal mining major is not pursuing acquisition of any overseas coal blocks, the committee shared by member of Lok Sabha, Rakesh Singh said: “CIL can still pursue overseas acquisition of coal blocks after detailed stud and analysis of the blocks especially low ash coking coal which is not abundantly found in the country and import is the only option left. The committee is of the firm opinion that this will not only reduce import but also open new avenues of mining abroad."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}