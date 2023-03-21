House panel suggests flexible central support for urban housing scheme

House panel suggests flexible central support for urban housing scheme2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:54 PM IST
The committee chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Singh noted that the cost of a house for the economically weaker section constructed under the scheme stands around Rs6.5 lakh on an average, which is shared by central govt, state govt, urban local bodies and beneficiaries
NEW DELHI : The parliamentary standing committee on housing and urban affairs has cited several gaps in the government’s flagship urban housing scheme - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) - and has suggested that the share of central government’s financial support should not be fixed across the country and must vary as per local factors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×