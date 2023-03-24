House panel suggests national policy on EVs

“It was believed that with the commitment and support of all stakeholders, 6-7 million units of new vehicle sales of EVs, could be achieved by 2020. The committee note with regret that the target 6-7 million units of EVs was not achieved as only around 1.4 million electric vehicles were being used on the roads of India as on 3rd August, 2022. It has been a decade since MHI had launched the NEMMP 2020," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}