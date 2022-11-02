House panel to take up rupee weakness1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 12:13 AM IST
- The panel on commerce is the only major parliamentary panel headed by an opposition lawmaker
NEW DELHI : The newly constituted 31-member parliamentary standing committee on commerce under the leadership of Congress lawmaker Abhishek Manu Singhvi has decided to take up a slew of politically sensitive issues, including the depreciation of the rupee, in the context of India’s trade imbalance and its impact on the current account deficit, people aware of the development said.