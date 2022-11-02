House panel to take up rupee weakness

“It was the first introductory meeting for the reconstituted committee and the chairman has outlined three topics: ways and means of strengthening the rupee in the context of trade imbalance including CAD, Web3 and FDI and ways to strengthen it. A few members felt that the depreciation issues should not be taken up but the majority appeared to want it," one of the people cited above said. “Some people who had come with their minds made up suggested that we should not touch the depreciation issues but the committee intends to take up the rupee depreciation issues in the context of the larger issue of trade imbalance and CAD," this person added.

