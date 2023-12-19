House panel urges steps to check lumpy skin disease in cattle
Beside seeking standard operating procedures (SoP) to stop its spread, the panel also asked the animal husbandry department to make provisions for compensating livestock owners due to such outbreaks.
New Delhi: A Parliamentary standing committee has called for a mechanism to prevent cattle deaths from lumpy skin disease (LSD), which killed over 200,00 cattle between July 2022 and July 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message