Home >News >India >House price index rises 2.8% on annual basis, says RBI
The all-India HPI increased by 1.2% on a sequential basis (q-o-q) during the first quarter of the current financial year

House price index rises 2.8% on annual basis, says RBI

1 min read . 05:30 PM IST PTI

MUMBAI : The all-India House Price Index (HPI) rose 2.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year on an annual basis, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

The quarterly HPI for the April-June 2020 period is based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

"On an annual basis (y-o-y), the all-India HPI increased by 2.8% in Q1:2020-21 as compared with 3.4% a year ago; annual growth in city wise HPI varied from an increase of 16.1% (Bengaluru) to a contraction of 6.7% (Delhi)," the RBI said.

Further, the all-India HPI increased by 1.2% on a sequential basis (q-o-q) during the first quarter of the current financial year.

House prices in Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow increased during the quarter on sequential basis, the central bank said.

