Household biomass burning: The invisible polluter

Delhi reported a high clean fuel penetration (99%), yet the city becomes the epicenter of pollution in winters. This is because in the coldest weeks, space heating in poorer households remains dependent on biomass, which lifts pollution levels, said Harish. With firewood already available for such purposes, households may prefer to then use it for cooking, too, said Sasmita Patnaik, a researcher who was part of the CEEW study. Almost all households with LPG covered in the survey used it during monsoons, but not as much during winters.