Indian households direct the largest share of their donations – 46% – to religious organisations, according to a new report by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University.
How India gives: Faith leads India’s household donations, shows report
SummaryDonations to destitutes are the second biggest category at 42%. The lowest share of giving was towards friends, family and relatives at 9%, per the study.
Indian households direct the largest share of their donations – 46% – to religious organisations, according to a new report by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University.