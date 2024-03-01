Household income limit for micro loans should be raised to ₹5 lakh, demand NBFCs: Report
The last time criteria relating to the annual household income limit for giving micro loans to individual borrowers was revised was in 2022, when it was upped from ₹1.25 lakh in rural areas and ₹2 lakh in urban and semi-urban areas to a uniform ₹3 lakh.
Non-banking finance companies and microfinance institutions want the Reserve Bank of India to reexamine the threshold relating to annual household income limit for giving micro loans. They want this limit to be raised from the current ₹3 lakh to about ₹5 lakh, reported Business Line.