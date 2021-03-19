Household savings decline as consumption, borrowing increase

This decline, it said, is also driven by the increase in household borrowings from banks and non-bank financiers accompanied by a moderation in household financial assets in the form of mutual funds and currency. Household debt to GDP ratio rose sharply to 37.1% in Q2 from 35.4% in Q1. To be sure, household financial savings rate for Q2 of FY21 was still higher than that of 9.8% of GDP seen in the same period last year.