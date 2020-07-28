Households, businesses need more relief measures from government: Rajan

“India does need to look at this very carefully because there will be many distressed firms coming out and they need to be dealt with," he said. Rajan explained that having a fine-tuned bankruptcy system was important as banks, especially public sector lenders, are not willing to do out-of-court negotiations for debt restructure. Many operational creditors like material and service suppliers have been using India’s bankruptcy courts to recover their dues as change in control over the company is a real possibility under the current system.