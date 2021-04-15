Households owning TV sets grow 7% during 2018-20: BARC

As the Indian population continues to move up the socio-economic pyramid, changes are also observed in the NCCS (or socio-economic) profile of TV households. As per the TV UE-2020, the proportion of NCCS A and B or those belonging to highest socio-economic strata has increased to 27% and 31% respectively while NCCS DE (those belonging to lower strata) has further contracted to 9% of TV households in the country.

