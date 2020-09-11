New Delhi: Consumers are paying more for daily essentials—especially vegetables, as prices of fresh supplies have inched up over the last few months especially owing to supply disruptions during India’s peak lockdown, according to findings of a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

LocalCircles received over 15,000 responses from 216 districts where consumers were asked their experience with purchasing essential vegetables, especially onion, potatoes, and tomatoes. Also, LocalCircles asked whether consumers spent more on essentials and groceries since the COVID-19 induced lockdown was announced six months ago.

“In response, 40% said they paid ₹70 or higher for tomatoes, ₹35 or higher for potatoes and ₹30 or higher for onions, while 21% said they paid ₹60 to ₹69 for tomatoes, ₹30 to ₹34 for potatoes and ₹25 to 29 for onions. 19% said they paid ₹40 to 59 for tomatoes, ₹20 to ₹29 for potatoes and ₹15 to 24 for onions, whereas 7% said they paid ₹39 or lower for tomatoes, ₹19 or lower for potatoes and ₹14 or lower for onions. 13% were unsure about what they paid recently," the findings of the survey said.

Excessive rain, labour shortage and also an increase in transportation cost due to the higher diesel prices led to a sharp spike in vegetable prices, LocalCircles said. Moreover, demand also remained high as more households remained indoors and cooked more.

“This year has seen an extended monsoon season in India resulting in heavy rainfall and large-scale flooding in many parts of the country…The extended rains have brought some bad news for the consumers and there have been reports of vegetable prices rising by as much as 50% in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Chandigarh etc," it said. This means that 61% households are currently paying more than ₹60 per kg for tomatoes, ₹30 per kg for Potatoes and ₹25 per kg for onions.

LocalCircles also asked households how over the last six months, their monthly expenses on household grocery and essentials costs changed. In response, 44% said they have been spending more and getting less, while 10% said they have been spending same and getting less. Meanwhile, 17% said their spends have been the same for the same quantity of goods. However, 19% said they have been spending more and getting same. Only 2% said they have been spending less and getting more.

The result of this poll shows that 73% households are now getting less value for the same or more money spent, in comparison to pre covid-19 times.

