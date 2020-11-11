Households turn cautious with spending even as economy rebounds faster: RBI data

India's household financial savings rose to 21.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the June quarter of current financial year up from 7.9% in the corresponding period last year, data released by Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed. While, the central bank internal ‘nowcasting’ model pointed to lower economic contraction than what was initially anticipated in the three months to September, RBI said that sharp increase in household savings is counter-seasonal and may be attributed to the Covid-19-led reduction in discretionary expenditure or the associated forced saving and the surge in precautionary saving despite stagnant/reduced income in its November bulletin.