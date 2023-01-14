Houses, temple collapse in Joshimath's Singhdhar: Report2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM IST
- The agency said that cracks at several houses and a nearby temple started widening, to the point where they eventually collapsed
In Joshimath's Singhdhar, several houses collapsed in the midnight hours of 2 and 3 January, ANI news agency said on Saturday. However, no lives were lost in these incidents, they added. The agency said that cracks at several houses and a nearby temple started widening, to the point where they eventually collapsed.