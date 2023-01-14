In Joshimath's Singhdhar, several houses collapsed in the midnight hours of 2 and 3 January, ANI news agency said on Saturday. However, no lives were lost in these incidents, they added. The agency said that cracks at several houses and a nearby temple started widening, to the point where they eventually collapsed.

Meanwhile, snowfall has happened at the Dewal block of Chamoli district. Besides, Badrinath temple and the area around it were also seen covered with fresh snowfall.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Dewal block of Chamoli district covered in a sheet of snow due to overnight snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/lJdDeuXdzG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Badrinath Temple and the area around it covered in snow after overnight snowfall in Badrinath. pic.twitter.com/C6yqdmtpu0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

Satellite images of Uttarakhand's Joshimath released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) show that the Himalayan town sank at a rapid pace of 5.4 cm in just 12 days, triggered by a possible subsidence event on January 2.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

The preliminary study by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) said the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm.

But between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The pictures were taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

“The region subsided around 5 cm within a span of a few days and the areal extent of subsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town," the NRSC report said.

It said a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified – tapered top and fanning out at the base.

The report noted that the crown of the subsidence was located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metres.

The images show the Army Helipad and Narsingh Temple as the prominent landmarks in the subsidence zone that spans the central part of Joshimath town.

A total of 169 families consisting of 589 members have so far been shifted to relief centres.

835 rooms are serving as relief centres in Joshimath and Pipalkoti which can together accommodate 3,630 people.

Interim assistance of ₹1.5 lakh has been paid so far to 42 affected families.