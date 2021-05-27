Housing demand to reach pre-Covid level after FY'23: Crisil

Housing sales in volume terms are expected to rise 5-10% this financial year across six big cities but demand will reach to a pre-Covid level only after two years, according to rating agency Crisil

NEW DELHI : Housing sales in volume terms are expected to rise 5-10% this financial year across six big cities but demand will reach to a pre-COVID level only after two years, according to rating agency Crisil.

"Improved affordability and continuing work-from-home will increase demand for residences by an average 5-10% (in terms of area) on-year in India's top six cities this fiscal," Crisil said in a statement.

Mumbai and Pune could see demand contracting because of a higher base of last financial while the rest should see a rebound on a low base.

"However, absolute demand will catch up with pre-pandemic levels only after fiscal 2023," Crisil said.

The demand in the first half of this fiscal will be impacted by the second wave of the pandemic, but a healthy recovery is expected in the second half.

Affordability has improved by up to 30% in the six cities during the past five years because of low interest rates and moderate price correction.

Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL Research, said: “Demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata is set to rise 40-45% this fiscal after plunging 25-45% last fiscal, propelled by better affordability and lower base."

In contrast, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune will likely see a contraction of 10-20% this fiscal, after a 5-15% growth last fiscal, she said.

