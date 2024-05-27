Housing for all: Centre delivers on pace, but quality is the caveat
Summary
- The rural-housing scheme has progressed rapidly, particularly between FY20 and FY22. But this speed could also haunt the government, with the quality of homes coming under question.
The welfare theme of the first decade of this century was centred around the Congress-led government's efforts to deliver basic essentials such as education, healthcare and jobs. In contrast, the Narendra Modi government’s pitch has been the targeted provisioning of goods, with women and those from the scheduled castes and tribes (SC/ST) making it big in the beneficiary club.