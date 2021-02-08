OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Housing loans: Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance slashes interest rates to 6.75%
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Housing loans: Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance slashes interest rates to 6.75%

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 05:17 PM IST PTI

  • The reduction in interest rate will bring down the loan payment instalment from 803 per lakh to 760 per lakh
  • The move comes days after the Delhi govt reduced circle rates on properties by 20%

NEW DELHI : In a good news for home buyers, the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DCHFCL) has slashed interest rates on housing loans from 7.45% to 6.75%, an official statement said on Monday.

The move comes days after the Delhi government reduced circle rates on properties by 20%.

Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has instructed the corporation to slash the rates on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement from Delhi government said.

"With the directions of the Delhi government, the rate of interest for Delhiites to take housing loans has been reduced from 7.45% to 6.75%," said Rajesh Goyal, chairman of the corporation.

This interest rate is much lower than that offered by private banks, he said.

The reduction in interest rate will bring down the loan payment instalment from 803 per lakh to 760 per lakh, the statement said.

The corporation is planning to soon launch an attractive housing loan package for middle class and weaker sections, it said.

Last week, the Delhi government reduced circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20% for a period of six month.

