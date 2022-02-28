Housing prices rise by 3-7% in top eight cities. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Housing sales surged 13% last year, to 2,05,936 units from 1,82,639 units in the previous year, the report 'Real Insight Residential - Annual Round-up 2021' by PropTiger.com showed
An industry report Monday showed that housing prices across eight major cities – Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru – rose by 3 to 7%, partially due to the rise in the rates of construction materials like cement and steel.
Housing sales surged 13% last year, to 2,05,936 units from 1,82,639 units in the previous year, the report 'Real Insight Residential - Annual Round-up 2021' by PropTiger.com showed.
In Maharashtra, housing sales in Mumbai rose 8% to 58,556 units from 54,237 units whereas Pune experienced 9% increase in sales to 42,425 units in 2021 from 39,086 units in the previous year.
Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director Axis Ecorp stated, "The policy support from the government coupled with low interest regime maintained by the RBI showcases good possibilities for the future as we traverse through 2022. The overall sentiment is very optimistic and there is a greater demand, especially in the secondary housing and luxury segment. Given the current momentum, we are planning to introduce a slew of new projects in the current quarter, including a 100-crore project in Darjeeling."
Vinit Dungarwal, Director at AMs Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd. said, "The Indian real estate sector has demonstrated great resilience during the pandemic. The housing market has bounced well and certain pockets such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR and Pune are poised for favourable housing sales. The commercial real estate sector has also started picking up well. With the data centres being granted an infrastructure status, land pockets such as Navi Mumbai, which have emerged as hubs for data centre also stand to gain from this current climate".
With agency inputs
