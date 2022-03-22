International property consultancy Knight Frank in its latest research report - Global House Price Index – Q4 2021 cited that India climbed up 5 spots in the global home price index to 51st rank in Q4 2021 against 56th rank in Q4 2020. The price increase of 2.1% YoY in the fourth quarter, makes it the best quarter in the year 2021.

“With respect to quarterly changes, Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 witnessed a decline of 1.6% and 0.5% respectively. The Q3 and Q4 2021 have been positive towards the residential price change, witnessing a growth of 0.1% and 2.1% respectively," it said in a report published Tuesday.

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. The index tracks nominal and real price growth in local currencies. The rankings on the price movement have been accounted basis the nominal price growth change. The average annual price change across 56 countries and territories was recorded at 10.3%. Turkey witnessed the highest annual price growth rate by 59.6% in the year to Q4 2021 to nominal terms, whereas Malaysia, Malta and Morocco markets recorded a decline in prices by 0.7%, 3.1% and 6.3% respectively in the year 2021.

View Full Image Source: Knight Frank Research

According to the report, the ten markets that have witnessed the strongest increase in house prices since the start of the pandemic are largely developed markets where governments stepped in to support economies, and in some cases, housing markets via mortgage holidays or subsidy programmes.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “Influenced positively by the pandemic, the recovery in house price is a global phenomenon, which was supported by government policy measures and cost inflation in many overseas markets. In case of India nominal prices have registered a marginal growth, bucking the negative trend experienced in previous quarters, indicating a similar trend of growth in demand. With renewed enthusiasm of consumers towards home ownership, competitive house prices and low home loan interest rate, we expect the market momentum to continue."

