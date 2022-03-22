Housing prices rise highest in these countries, India climbs five spots

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. The index tracks nominal and real price growth in local currencies. The rankings on the price movement have been accounted basis the nominal price growth change. The average annual price change across 56 countries and territories was recorded at 10.3%. Turkey witnessed the highest annual price growth rate by 59.6% in the year to Q4 2021 to nominal terms, whereas Malaysia, Malta and Morocco markets recorded a decline in prices by 0.7%, 3.1% and 6.3% respectively in the year 2021.

