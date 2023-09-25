Mint Primer: Analysing key factors behind housing project completions

What was the role of RERA?

RERA has ensured timely delivery of projects, particularly in states where it has been fully implemented. There were major delays, with stalled projects, before the Act came into force. RERA brought in discipline and a sense of accountability among developers. They not only have to declare the expected project completion timeline at the start, but are also penalized for delays owing to factors that are not external or beyond their control. It is not surprising that Kolkata, where RERA was implemented only in 2022, saw only 70% project completion, the lowest among the top 7 cities.