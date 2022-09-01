Housing rent in Mumbai, suburbs rise up to 29% in last 3.5 years: Report

In Andheri West, it appreciated by 25 per cent to ₹59,000 from ₹47,100; in Borivali West, rents were up 25 per cent to ₹36,900 from ₹29,500; in Lower Parel rents rose 22 per cent to ₹1,46,000 from ₹1,20,000 and at Bandra East rose 22 per cent to ₹93,000 from ₹76,000, while in Bandra West, it went up 20 per cent to ₹118,000 from ₹98,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}