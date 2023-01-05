Housing sales across top 7 cities hit a decadal high of 215,000 units in 2022: JLL

The affordability synergy that prevailed six months back, however, has been facing some challenges. There has been a rise in residential prices across the top seven cities of India in the range of 4-11% from a year ago along with the home loan interest rate that has moved up by around 200 bps in the last 7-8 months. The increase in prices is seen across the spectrum of projects that have high demand and less ready-to-move inventory. New phases of existing projects are also getting launched at higher prices.