Housing sales at 9-year high in top 8 cities, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR see big jump: Report Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 12:24 PM IST
- Housing prices increased across all markets in the range of 3–9 per cent year-on-year (YoY)
NEW DELHI : Housing sales rose 60 per cent annually in January-June this year across eight major cities at 1,58,705 units, the highest half-yearly demand in nine years, mainly driven by lower base effect as well as mortgage rates, according to Knight Frank India.