Housing sales decline up to 24% in metro cities between April-June quarter

Housing sales have declined 15 % during the April-June period to 84,930 units across seven major cities compared to the previous quarter. Sales stood at 99,550 units in the January-March quarter of this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Housing sales have declined 15 % during the April-June period to 84,930 units across seven major cities compared to the previous quarter. Sales stood at 99,550 units in the January-March quarter of this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
However, sales jumped 3.5 times from 24,569 units in the April-June quarter last year.
However, sales jumped 3.5 times from 24,569 units in the April-June quarter last year.
Commenting on its sales numbers, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: "Inflationary pressures on input costs compelled developers to increase property prices in the past few months, and RBI unleashed two rate hikes that swelled up home loan interest rates.
Commenting on its sales numbers, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: "Inflationary pressures on input costs compelled developers to increase property prices in the past few months, and RBI unleashed two rate hikes that swelled up home loan interest rates.
"These two factors combined to hike the overall property acquisition cost for homebuyers, leading to a dip in housing sales."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"These two factors combined to hike the overall property acquisition cost for homebuyers, leading to a dip in housing sales."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In its data, Anarock has considered sales of flats, villas, and rowhouses.
In its data, Anarock has considered sales of flats, villas, and rowhouses.
The Delhi-NCR market includes- Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, and New Delhi.
The Delhi-NCR market includes- Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, and New Delhi.
The MMR market includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The MMR market includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.