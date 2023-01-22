Housing sales in Gurugram jump over 2-fold in 2022 to 32,617 units: Anarock2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM IST
In the Greater Noida area saw a 15 per cent growth in sales of residential properties to 10,985 units last year from 9,575 units during 2021.
The sale of residential properties in Gurugram rose by nearly two-folds to 32,617 units last year on higher demand across all price categories, according to real estate consultant Anarock.
